CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing three felony and three misdemeanor drug charges.
Anthony J. Curce, 40, 320 16th Ave. North, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; one count of controlled substance violation, a Class D felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, a serious misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, at 9:38 p.m. Sept. 1, an officer made contact with Curce, who was wanted on a warrant, in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue South. During a search of Curce incident to arrest, the officer found a small pink bag. Inside the pink bag, officers found four individually packaged small bags containing a white crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine inside a plastic medication bottle, a bag containing six smaller individual bags of suspected marijuana, a small bag inside a cigarette box containing suspected methamphetamine, two other smaller bags containing suspected marijuana, 16 100 milligram morphine pills inside a pill bottle for which Curce had no prescription, 20 Sulfamethoxzoe and Trimethoprim pills inside another pill bottle for which Curce did not have a prescription, eight 10 milligram Oxycodone pills for which Curce did not have a prescription, a glass smoking pipe with residue with a digital scale and small bags and suspected THC wax.
The suspected methamphetamine weighed about 14.46 grams. The suspected marijuana weighed about 23.5 grams. The suspected THC wax weighed 15.75 grams.
