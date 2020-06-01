The city of Clinton is under a curfew beginning tonight.
That citywide curfew of 9:00 P.M. to 5:00 A.M. is enacted until further notice. Only those going to and from their place of employment or for a matter deemed to be critical can be out during the curfew timeframe, according to Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion.
The curfew is in response to potential riots that could occur in Clinton as they did in Davenport overnight.
