CLINTON — Christmas Open House at George Curtis Mansion will be Sunday, Nov. 21 from noon to 3 p.m.
There is no charge for viewing the first floor and purchasing nuts. Tours to see the entire three floors will be reduced to $5 per person, instead of the usual $10 as our Christmas present to everyone.
Two years ago merchants were asked to decorate the mansion but with it being closed last year it was not decorated. This year Clinton Floral has decorated the Entrance Foyer Fireplace; Riverfront Antiques – Marketplace – Event Center, the two fireplaces in the parlor; Clinton Printing the Christmas tree in the parlor; Marcia Flory, fireplace in library; and Sweet Woodruff, the Dining Room.
Cookies and hot cider will be served during the afternoon. Nuts and chocolate-covered nuts will be for sale in time for Christmas baking. There are 34 varieties and several more in tins this year. Most are bagged in one pound but several are in tins which make a beautiful Christmas gift. Most companies have changed their packaging to 14-ounce bags instead of the 16-ounce.
There are still openings for Christmas parties for morning brunch, lunch at noon or evening events. Call 563-249-5861 to make a reservation.
