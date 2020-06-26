CLINTON — Members of the Clinton Women’s Club announced Thursday that the George Curtis Mansion at 420 5th Ave S. is again open for tours.
Guidelines for Covid-19 are in place; all visitors must wear masks.
Tours will be given by appointment only. Call 563-249-5861 to make a reservation.
Tour appointments may be made for a minimum of two persons or a maximum of 10, any day a tour guide is available, but preferably Wednesday or Saturday afternoons.
A one-hour tour is $10 for adults or $8 for seniors over 62 and for students.
The elegant mansion was started in 1883 and completed in 1885. The home was occupied by the Curtis family until 1925 when it was purchased by members of the Clinton Women’s Club who have maintained it.
The mansion is rented for showers, anniversaries, weddings and parties. For further information about renting the facility, phone Jeanette Petersen, house manager, at 563-249-5861.
