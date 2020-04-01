CLINTON — As essential employees, school custodians have had to risk their lives going to work during the coronavirus pandemic and deserve a higher rate of pay for their risk, a Service Employees International Union representative argued Tuesday.
“We’re proposing an across-the-board increase for 5% to each ... pay grade,” said Matt Glasson, an attorney representing Clinton Community School District custodians.
“Five percent, in this day and age, is a little bit higher than perhaps you expected to see,” said Glasson. But custodians have been classified as essential during the COVID-19 shutdown and are working on a regular basis.
“In doing that, they exposed themselves to at least some risk ... in a way that some ... in the district have not,” Glasson said. That’s why the union asked for a “somewhat larger” pay increase as “a reward for their valuable service during this time.”
Glasson said the union would prefer that the district give custodians some compensation now for working under hazardous conditions, but the system is set up for negotiating future compensation, so that’s how the union responded.
“We value what the custodians do,” said District Superintendent Gary DeLacy. He’s not one who plays games or indulges in adversarial bargaining, he said. “We want to offer the best we can do.”
DeLacy explained the district’s financial situation — its reduced enrollment and limited new money that it can use for pay increases — and presented the district’s proposal.
The District offered a 2-2.4% base wage increase, or 38 cents. DeLacy said the offer was based on the history of what custodians have received in the past and what the district can afford to pay.
“We have not pink-slipped any employees in this group,” DeLacy said. The district considered what it could offer without affecting the staffing.
“I don’t want to eliminate staff to fund a salary increase,” DeLacy said. “This is the most we feel that we can leverage.”
Teachers settled on 1.8%, DeLacy said, but they they were “in a little better shape” than the classified employees such as custodians. The district is offering a larger increase to custodians to compensate, DeLacy said.
Glasson also negotiated for SEIU for the district’s bus drivers.
”The district has changed a little bit the way it transports students, and so our proposal reflects that change,” Glasson said.
Some drivers no longer drive the big yellow buses, Glasson said. Their primary responsibility is to drive minivans that don’t require that drivers have commercial drivers licenses.
The union proposed a 3% increase for the base rate for bus drivers, to $16.71 per hour. Non-CDL drivers would remain at the current rate of $16.22. Drivers making above the base rate would receive a 49-cent increase.
SEIU proposed a 3% increase to $11.44 to the base wage for bus monitors and a 33-cent increase for monitors who are above the base rate.
Drivers would receive $11.85 per hour rather than $11.50 for activity trips under the union proposal.
”I don’t think we’re very far apart as far as getting a settlement,” said DeLacy. The district proposed holding non-CDL drivers at the current rate, but proposed a 40-cent increase to $16.62 for CDL drivers.
The district placed more emphasis on making pay for activity trips more attractive, DeLacy said. The district proposed a 50-cent increase for activity trips, from $11.50 per hour to $12 per hour.
The increases amount to 1.8-2.5% base wage increases. CDL drivers making above base pay would receive 40 cents more per hour; bus monitors would receive 20 cents more.
The district and SEIU reached tentative agreements during closed session following presentation of the initial proposals, District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said Tuesday. Details cannot be disclosed until employees and the school board approve the agreements.
The board will vote on the agreements during its next meeting, Monday, April 13.
