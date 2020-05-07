CLINTON — If you open, they will come.
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed restaurants in 77 Iowa counties to reopen last weekend, Stout’s Irish Pub in Clinton not only served customers from Iowa, but from shuttered states as well.
“It’s been very well received by customers,” Stout’s owner Shane Edwards said Wednesday. People came from Michigan, Illinois and the Des Moines area. “They heard over the media that Iowa was opening, that certain counties were opening up. They looked it up, and they just took a drive,” he said.
“We’ve had great feedback. People say they just feel like they can be normal again.”
Stout’s had been open for curbside service since its dining room was ordered closed by Reynolds on St. Patrick’s Day, said Edwards. Even for those restrictive services, Edwards consulted his employees’ feelings.
“It was a choice for all our employees. We asked them, do you want to work? They all chose to stay open,” Edwards said, and they chose to reopen to dine-in service last weekend.
State restrictions dictate that Stout’s can’t have a salad bar and must keep customers 6 feet apart. Additional guidelines from the state public health department recommend that customers not sit at the bar.
“We do have a copy of all the mandates and stuff for people to read if they like to,” Edwards said. “We are in the compliance with the governor’s mandates.”
Stout’s took two tables out of the restaurant and taped off every other booth. Even if all the tables were full, Stout’s would not be over the 50% capacity allowed by the governor, Edwards said.
Stout’s has posted a notice on its door asking that people who are sick or have a fever not enter the establishment. Customers who are uncomfortable dining in may still use curbside services.
For the healthy and unafraid, dining in is now an option.
“It’s been a good thing,” Edwards said. “Our [COVID] numbers have been very low in Clinton County for quite awhile. Hospitals aren’t stressed. I think for Clinton, it was the right move.
“I know there’s both sides. And that’s the thing. People who don’t agree with it, we respect their opinion too,” Edwards said.
“We’ve had nothing but people being happy,” Edwards said. The shutdown of businesses has been emotional, mentally and financially, he said. “We have to start [to reopen] sometime.”
Stout’s opening was mentioned in a New York Times article Friday. “When we opened up on Friday, there was a gentleman [outside],” Edwards said. “He didn’t come in. He took a picture of the sign on the front door. He was some sort of freelance journalist or something. They ended up putting an article in the New York Times.”
As the media reports meat shortages, Edwards assures customers that his restaurant has a ready supply. “We’re still able to get plenty of food articles from our distributors.”
“Beef is not hard to get right now,” Edwards said, and while pork is less abundant, his supplier has assured him that Stout’s won’t run short of its famous tenderloins.
“We sell around 450 tenderloins a week,” Edwards said.
“I have a lot of sympathy for the other businesses that are really struggling, “ said Edwards. “We’ve been open all this time, and we’ve been able to dodge the bullet.”
Offering only curbside and delivery service didn’t hurt Stout’s financially. “We’ve been selling the same amount of food that we did before.”
But many customers prefer to sit and eat at a table or booth. “We’ve had a great, great reception from everybody,” Edwards said. “People have come in and had smiles on their faces.”
Two of those happy people Wednesday morning were Damien Fahlbeck and Emily Evans of Camanche who were regular customers before restaurants shut down and returned when Stout’s reopened.
“Mainly we want to get back to normal life,” said Fahlbeck, “to get rid of the restrictions [and] not be stuck at home any more.”
Evans and Fahlbeck supported local businesses by ordering carry-out meals a couple of times a week while restaurants were closed, Fahlbeck said, but they were happy to sit down at Stout’s when the pub reopened.
Fahlbeck isn’t afraid of catching the coronavirus while dining out, he said. He knows few people who have tested positive for it, and the ones he knows of have recovered.
“Obviously health and safety is important,” Fahlbeck said, “but also our economy is important.”
Fahlbeck feels bad for businesses such as salons and gyms that can’t reopen yet. “That’s one thing we were pretty upset about,” Fahlbeck said. Not only did the gym he’s a member of close temporarily because of the governor’s mandate, it permanently closed its location in Savanna.
“I know a lot of people think it’s a little too early,” Fahlbeck said. “My opinion, hiding at home isn’t going to get rid of a virus.” And conflicting information makes it hard to tell what’s true and what’s not, he said.
Differences in opinion about the virus is the reason Josh Christiansen, owner of Slop’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Clinton, consulted his employees before reopening last week.
“I gave them the option on whether they wanted to come back or not,” Christiansen said. “They were ready to come back.”
The owner and employees had a meeting to go over the regulations Reynolds put in place for reopening. Tables are 6 feet apart and every other stool at the bar is turned upside down on the bar to maintain social distancing and to offer a subtle suggestion that people refrain from sitting there.
“[We’re] making sure that we’re always cleaning more,” Christiansen said. He provides hand sanitizer at each table, at the bar and in the restrooms.
“I got the girls all masks,” to make people feel comfortable, he said. “Everybody has different feelings about it. There’s no right or wrong.”
Slop’s doesn’t want anyone who feels sick to come in, but people without symptoms of illness are welcome to sit and dine.
Employees who don’t feel comfortable with the reopening don’t have to work, Christiansen said. Their jobs will be waiting for them when the pandemic is over.
“I was one of the fortunate ones that were able to open,” Christiansen said. He feels for businesses that can’t open yet.
Christiansen applied for some grants, he said, but didn’t receive any. He weathered the shutdown by using money from his savings to pay bills, something he knows other businesses might not have been able to do.
Slop’s was open for carryout off and on, and Christiansen adjusted hours and had the help of friends and family and employees to keep the business afloat. “I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Christiansen would have waited to open had his employees been afraid to go back to work. “We could have waited out a little longer,” he said, “[but] they needed to make money. They had bills to pay.”
People who wanted to dine in found ready tables at Slop’s on Friday. “We had a great launch,” Christiansen said. “Had a great afternoon.”
Christiansen has changed Slop’s hours a little. The bar is closed Sunday and Monday for deep cleaning. It’s open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.
“For people who don’t care to come in, I understand that,” Christiansen said. But he makes an effort to alleviate fears. “As soon as somebody leaves or touches something, [we] wipe it down.”
His goal is to “get everybody back to feeling comfortable.”
