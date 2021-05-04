THOMSON, Ill. — Eleven-year-old Libby Thulen snipped away at Chrissy Govek’s hair Monday in front of a crowd at MacLean-Fogg Company north of Thomson.
Libby is the reason Govek agreed to have her head shaved, and Libby is the reason Govek’s St. Baldrick’s Foundation fund-raising event topped $16,000 for research of childhood cancers.
Libby was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2018, her mother Nicole Thulen said before the event. Libby finished her cancer treatment in July 2020.
On Jan. 4, the family learned that Libby had relapsed. She needs a bone marrow transplant, but she has to get to remission before that can happen, Nicole said.
Libby was treated for 2 1/2 years at the University of Iowa Stead Family Hospital for Children in Iowa City. This week she begins CAR T-cell therapy in Minneapolis. That will last about six weeks.
Libby first lost her hair in June 2018, said Nicole. She took it hard.
When Libby’s treatment ended, her hair grew back, long and curly, said Nicole.
In April, Libby was bald again, but not from cancer treatment. Libby shaved her head to show support for 11-year-old Emilee Derrer, another student in the West Carroll Community School District, who was diagnosed with the same kind of cancer Libby has.
“It’s just hair,” Libby told her mother.
Govek, the MacLean-Fogg human resources manager, worked with Nicole for years at Ashford University, said Nicole. She grew up in Savanna, Illinois and attended school with the sister of Nicole’s husband, Matt.
Nicole and Govek have a lot of mutual friends, said Nicole. Govek lost her mother to cancer about 4 1/2 years ago. “Cancer has affected her life,” Nicole said.
“At Ashford, we used to do St. Baldrick’s every year,” said Nicole. Government funds for cancer research spends only 4% on childhood cancer; St. Baldrick’s Foundation funds research exclusively for childhood cancers, Nicole said.
When Govek learned that Libby had cancer, she started an event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to support her friend’s daughter.
The event also supported other children with signs at the event. Matthew Foltz, 5, is still in treatment, Govek said last week. His family currently lives in Milledgeville but is from Thomson.
Derrer is 11 and in fifth grade. She attends school remotely due to COVID and cancer treatment, Govek said. Harper Christian lives in Florida, but her mother is from Thomson.
Govek hoped to raise $5,000 in her first campaign, but she hit more than $10,000 a week ago. “This entire community, including Clinton, had businesses that [are] donating to help support this. I have raised over $10,000 in 42 days,” Govek said last week.
Govek can keep the event active on the St. Baldrick’s website through the end of the year, but she hopes most donations will come through this week, she said.
“It was just a way to bring awareness and kind of the community together,” Govek said. “I never expected it to be this big.”
The shave took place Monday at Metform north of Thomson. Govek invited the entire community, thinking this would be an uplifting event. “Especially since Libby is the one that is going to be shaving my head,” she said. “I think it’s a great way also to show Libby… we have your back.”
Donations on the St. Baldrick’s website for the Thomson event topped $14,000 Monday. With a match from Metform, Govek’s fundraiser reached $16,812.
Not only did Govek give up her dark locks Monday, she’ll keep them off for an additional six months for the additional $6,000 donated.
Govek fought tears as she told the crowd gathered in front of Metform that her mother died of cancer about 4 1/2 years ago. “Watching it for 11 months was really hard,” Govek said. She can’t imagine a child going through that.
Dee Breuning, owner of Outback Dee-Zign Salon Spa in Savanna, tied off Govek’s hair and helped Libby cut the ponytails. They’ll be used to make wigs for cancer patients.
Libby took the first swipes at Govek’s head with clippers before handing them to Breuning to finish up.
Govek stroked her head, getting used to the new feeling, and thought of a way to raise more money for cancer research. “If you want to touch my head, it’ll cost you $5,” she told her audience.
Govek insisted that she’s no hero. All she did was shave her head, she said. The heroes are the people who donated money.
Nicole said she’s grateful for the community support. “Things like this are amazing,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
To donate to Govek’s fundraiser for cancer research, visit stbaldricks.org and search Christina Govek.
