IOWA CITY — More than 500 current University of Iowa students participated in the 29th annual student-led Dance Marathon, generating more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history. Local participants were Sarah Hilgendorf, Ellie Rickertsen and Laura Richards of Clinton; Acacia Lopez and Haley Yutesler of DeWitt; Sydney Schutte of Camanche; Tanner Smith of Milledgeville, Illinois; Jordyn Bryant and Macie Gebhardt of Sterling, Illinois; and Madelyn Gill and Karenna Larson of Long Grove.
The final tally raised by the students was $1,174,778, a total which pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its 29-year history to more than $34 million.
Dance Marathon’s “Big Event” is the celebration of UI students’ year-round dedication to the children and families who have received treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fund raise for 365 days to reach their individual fund-raising goal.
Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients. It committed $5 million of support to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit.
In addition, Dance Marathon pledged $2.2 million to fund a Child Life Specialist Position to ensure patients are provided the emotional support they need.
Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised more than $34 million since its first event in 1995. In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.