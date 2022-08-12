CLINTON — The 11th annual Clinton County Youth Outdoors Skills Day will take place Sept. 10.
A committee consisting of members of the Whitetails Unlimited Clinton County Chapter organizes the annual event. Committee member Jeff Beckwith said the day is a way for Clinton County kids ages 11-17 to experience a variety of outdoor skills. The event includes seven stations that teach safety and allow kids the chance to learn about outdoors activities and improve their skills with hands-on experience in a safety-conscious environment.
"It's a full day of fun for kids and parents in the great outdoors and it's a great way for the children to be introduced to so many different outdoor activities that most of the kids and even the parents have never done before," Beckwith said.
The stations include canoeing and kayaking, turkey hunting, rifles, shotguns, air rifles, muzzleloaders, archery and skeet shooting. There are eight 45-minute rotations, allowing each child a chance to experience each activity. The stations are staffed by various conservation organizations including Pheasants Forever, Harvester Bass Club, Whitetails Unlimited, Wild Turkey Federation, the Izaak Walton League, Clinton County Sportsman's Club, Clinton County Conservation, Lyons Middle School Archery Club, and Stan and Kay Bates.
A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, cookie and soft drinks is included for all who attend and each child will receive a complimentary commemorative T-shirt. A drawing for a gun will be after the event.
While the day is designed for children, parents and younger siblings may attend as well and will be given the free lunch. Parents are encouraged to stay with their child during the all-day event, if possible.
Youth Outdoors Skills Day takes place at the Izaak Walton League, 4167 Iowa 136, northwest of Clinton. The full day begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration. Cost of the event is $10.
Anyone who would like to attend may pick up a registration form at Beckwith Commercial Roofing, 1801 S. 21st St. or call 242-6939. Early signup is encouraged as the event is limited to 80 children.
