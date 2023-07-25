Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.