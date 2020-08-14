CLINTON — Iowans are kind people, according to Elvira native Cristy Mommsen Eisenbeis.
So when the former Clinton County resident looked for a way to cheer her father during his pandemic-induced isolation in a Florida memory care facility, she thought of Iowans.
“I just thought, maybe I’ll post something on this Iowa Facebook page, because people in Iowa are very kind,” Eisenbeis said Sunday.
“My dad, Richard Mommsen was an IA farmer just north of Elvira for over 60 years,” Eisenbeis posted on the I Grew Up In Iowa! Facebook page in August. “He is now down in Florida in a memory care facility.
“As you know our seniors are most at risk for COVID so he has not had any visitors nor any sports to watch since March,” Eisenbeis told the Facebook audience. “I thought I would post to see if I could get any of you to maybe send him a note, photo of the beautiful IA farm fields, sunsets, barns or even a post card. Any of these would brighten his lonely days.”
The post received an overwhelming response. “I thought maybe I’d get 60 responses,” said Eisenbeis. “I had no idea. Last time I looked ... it was 600 Likes and close to 800 comments.”
The post has 2,700 reactions and 287 shares.
Mommsen raised livestock and grew crops on his farm north of Elvira, said Eisenbeis. He was involved in 4-H and was part of the Shriners horse troop. He was an avid golfer and member of Clinton Country Club. He enjoyed traveling.
Mommsen and his wife Kay winter in Florida, said Eisenbeis. This is the first year they didn’t return to Clinton for the summer. They still have a townhouse on Mill Ridge Road, but Richard is now confined to a memory care unit in Davenport, Florida.
“They are on complete lockdown,” said Eisenbeis.
Mommsen likes to watch the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals play baseball on television, Eisenbeis said, but because of COVID, the teams haven’t played much this season.
Kay visits her husband through the window, but it’s not the same as being face to face.
Now a Missouri resident, Eisenbeis is a member of the I Grew Up in Iowa! Facebook group. “It’s nice,” she said. People post pictures of Iowa and share simple things such as what they are having for summer.
“A lot of people follow it and Like things,” Eisenbeis said.
Eisenbeis thought a card or photo might cheer her father, so she asked Iowans to send greetings to her dad. “Kay said she’d save them and make a collage for his wall.”
Not only did Mommsen receive Facebook comments from strangers, people who knew him when he farmed in Clinton County responded. Someone now living in Phoenix remembered Mommsen coming into his little grocery store and tavern in Elvira, Eisenbeis said. “My dad spent every morning there drinking coffee.”
A man from Delmar who used to drive trucks for Mommsen said to tell him hello. “He doesn’t have access to Facebook, so we’re going to screen-grab and print [the comments] off and mail them to him,” Eisenbeis said.
An 88-year-old woman commented that that she’s always been looking for a nice farm boy, said Eisenbeis. Other former Iowans offered to send cards, photos and other items.
When Kay sees her husband, she tells him about the notes and Facebook comments he’s received. “It even gives her something more to talk to him about,” said Eisenbeis. “Something more interesting than, Is it warm out there?”
“OMG-Iowa does come thru big!” Eisenbeis commented on Facebook when she saw the response to her post. “Thank you all for kind words, pictures and those that are mailing him cards! ... He is going to be humbled and overwhelmed at the support even if he doesn’t get the tech part.”
It’s not too late to join in the fervor, said Eisenbeis. People can send cards and photos to Richard Mommsen, c/o Clare Bridge 6120 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33884.
