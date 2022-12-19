FULTON, Ill. — Dave Curley has been promoted to president of Agri-King in Fulton, the company has announced.
Agri-King is a livestock nutrition and forage treatment company serving clients in 34 states, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. Dave’s grandfather, Del Curley, founded Agri-King in 1968.
Dave succeeds Michael Hanrahan, who will continue his role as chief executive officer. Dave's father, Clark Curley, was Agri-King’s third president, serving as such for more than 25 years, and currently serves as chairman of the board.
Following in his grandfather and father’s footsteps, Dave joined Agri-King in June 1997. In 2003, Dave was promoted to the Sales Management Team as director of field services. After success in this role, he was promoted to national sales director in 2013, and in September 2015 was named vice president of sales. He was elected to the Agri-King board of directors in April 2018.
Dave, and his wife, Christa, and their four children – Taylor, Ally, Payton and Belle – live in Fulton. Dave is also known for helping to coach the Fulton High School football team for more than 20 years.
“My grandfather started Agri-King, and most of his ideals still fit into what we do today," Dave said. "My father took Del’s ideals and built the foundation and structure of Agri-King, and expanded our horizons. I’ve also had the pleasure to work with our last two president’, Terry Callahan and Mike Hanrahan, who have been great mentors and men of integrity.
"My goal is to keep Agri-King’s core values and to keep Agri-King’s innovative ways to help our clients to maximize their profits.”
