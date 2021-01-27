CLINTON — A Davenport man is charged with child endangerment and three other charges stemming from a Tuesday traffic stop.
Frankie Lewis Jr. 30, is charged with one count of operating while under the influence, third offense, a Class D felony; one count of eluding, injury, OWI drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 12.
An order on initial appearance filed by District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Wednesday ordered Lewis Jr. be released under the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services under terms set by the supervising officer. Lewis was ordered to immediately report to the local probation office upon release.
According to the affidavit, at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Camanche police officer initiated a traffic stop at U.S. 67 and Seventh Avenue in Camanche. The officer’s emergency lights were on. The vehicle turned east onto U.S. 67 toward North Washington Boulevard. The vehicle rolled through the stop sign turning north at U.S. 67 and North Washington Boulevard. As the vehicle was traveling north over the viaduct, the officer fully activated his sirens, according to court records.
The vehicle was traveling about 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. As the vehicle approached U.S. 67 and U.S. 30 in Clinton, the officer was nearing the bottom of the north side of the viaduct. The officer shut off his lights and siren to end the traffic stop. As the officer continued north to turn around at the nearest turn off, he noticed the vehicle had collided with a large snow bank on the east side of the road. The officer saw the vehicle strike another snow bank and stop in the middle of the roadway on Valley West Drive near Walmart and Kohl’s in Clinton.
The officer pulled up behind the vehicle. The officer observed Lewis exit the driver’s seat and run into the Kohl’s parking lot. Other officers started chasing Lewis on foot. Officers took Lewis into custody. There was a 4-year-old in the car, which did not have a car seat, according to court records. The 4-year-old was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.