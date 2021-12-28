DAVENPORT — Lucas McNulty-Snodgrass, of Davenport, was sentenced Dec. 22 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and a mixture and substance containing fentanyl and for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced McNulty-Snodgrass to 17 1/2 years in prison, to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
McNulty-Snodgrass, 29, was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of methamphetamine and prescription pills in the Davenport area. After buying methamphetamine and fentanyl directly from McNulty-Snodgrass on multiple occasions, officers obtained a search warrant of McNulty-Snodgrass’s residence in Davenport on Dec. 2, 2020.
Officers found over 200 grams of ice methamphetamine, over 110 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills, scales, and drug packaging material, according to a press release from the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Iowa Office. Furthermore, a shotgun, two pistols, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition were discovered during the search. As a convicted felon out of Clinton County, Iowa, McNulty-Snodgrass was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.
United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.
