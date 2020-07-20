DAVENPORT— No one has seen or heard from 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 14 days, but officials are no longer conducting searches for the Davenport girl in Clinton County.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Monday that organized searches for Terrell are no longer needed in Clinton County. His department and partnering agencies are refocusing the investigation, he said.
"This investigation is still ongoing and very aggressively being conducted," Sikorski said at a media briefing Monday.
"Last night, we announced we are no longer hosting organized searches in the Clinton County area. We believe we have covered those areas up there. And, we need to move our efforts back on to the investigative portions of it," Sikorski said.
People can still search that area if they choose to but Sikorski's department is rerouting its investigation.
"The focus is on the investigation," Sikorski said, "and all the leads we are finding in the investigation. The focus is still Scott County and Clinton County. And we will continue to narrow that down as much as we can. And we will likely be going out and searching more areas in the future."
Sikorski said in the short term he wants to make sure the federal and local assets are concentrated on following all of the leads they receive. Officials still want any information the public can provide about the whereabouts of Henry Dinkins, a person of interest, or his 2007 maroon Chevrolet Impala between 10 p.m. Thursday, July 9 and noon Friday, July 10.
Sikorski declined to say if Dinkins, who is in custody, is being cooperative in the investigation or if Dinkins would be charged in relation to Terrell's disappearance, saying he does not want to jeopardize the integrity of the case.
Dinkins is in custody for failing to register as a sex offender, a charge unrelated to the disappearance of Terrell, Sikorski said.
Sikorski is unsure if Terrell is alive, he said, but he is hopeful.
"We really don't know," Sikorski said. "So, we don't know. We are absolutely going. We are trying to find her. We all want to find her alive and that's what our intent is as we continue with our investigation."
Sikorski said Terrell's family is sad, frustrated and angry. They want answers.
