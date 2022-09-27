CLINTON – Clinton Middle School Principal Andy Prinsen told the Clinton School Board this week that he plans to send a letter to parents by Oct. 1 explaining a new development that will act as both a preventive measure for students who are struggling to pass classes as well as an incentive for those who aren’t.
Regarding, Dec. 13 and May 16, Prinsen said, “We’re going to require kids to come on that day that are not proficient or do have a D or F and then provide a day-off incentive for those that are a C minus or higher.”
Both dates are about two weeks before the end of the first and second semesters, respectively.
The CMS leadership team that conceived the idea decided to focus the preventive aspect of the development on students with Ds or Fs in order to keep the size of the group small enough to ensure teachers’ effectiveness. The policy may be expanded to include students with Cs at a later time because, Pinsen said, they really don’t want the kids to have Cs either.
The letter explains how the development is in addition to existing preventive measures but holds a little more weight. If given periods of time during school on a daily basis and this new plan to be implemented both still result in a lack of student success, the next step is summer school.
Sending this letter more than two months ahead of time is intended to give parents enough time to make childcare arrangements if needed.
Although issues have been created in the past when something happens in one part of the district that doesn’t in another, the board supported the letter.
Approved personnel changes included:
• Antonia Houzenga, who has been offered a contract as school nurse for the district with a salary of $32,480.66;
• Karen Nelson, who has been offered a temporary contract as a teacher librarian, part time at CHS/CMS, with a salary of $12,329.75;
• Ann Barr, who has been offered a contract as TLC PLC leader at Jefferson Elementary School with a salary of $2,200;
• Lisa Christoffersen, who has been offered a contract as TLC PLC leader for the district with a salary of $2,260;
• Sally Schultz, who was offered a contract as assistant girls basketball coach at CHS with a salary of $4,261;
• Dan Sullivan, who was offered a contract as sophomore class adviser at CHS with a salary of $191;
• Irene Grant, who has been offered a contract as Speak Up! adviser at CHS with a salary of $200;
• Darwin Johnson, who resigned as assistant boys basketball coach at CHS; and
• Rebekah Brown, who has resigned as Student Adventures Afterschool program site coordinator at Bluff Elementary School.
Representing the Iowa Association of School Boards, Tammi Drawbaugh provided training for the board, given the fact that as leaders in education, its members are faced with many complex challenges. Beginning this training, the board was asked “Why are you inspired to spend your time and energies doing what you do, serving in your role?”
Given answers included: “I want to be part of the solution”, “I love graduation and the first day back after summer”, “I want to be the voice for low income”, and to “be a part of a positive change for students”.
The next scheduled regular board meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Clinton Administration Center.
