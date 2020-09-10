DEWITT — While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of a number of local events — after much consideration and deliberation — the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company has decided the annual Autumn Fest celebration will not be one of them.
“An incredible amount of thought and conversation has gone into making this decision,” noted DCDC executive director Angela Rheingans. “Ultimately, we decided that we would move forward with planning this outdoor community event with the hope that the (COVID-19 positivity rates) and other considerations will allow us to hold the event.”
That’s not to say, however, there aren’t a few changes that will be implemented to ensure the safety of festival visitors.
The 33rd annual Autumn Fest celebration will be Sept. 18-19 at Lincoln Park, kicking off Friday at dusk with a showing of the movie Frozen II.
Saturday, there will be live performances by Rhythm Avenue Performance Academy, 3-4 p.m. in the bandshell. There also will be a live performance by DeWitt’s Mellennia Martial Arts, 4-5 p.m., at the Crossroad’s intersection.
Kids' activities at the park will include a magic show, 4-4:45 p.m., and balloon animals 3-3:45 p.m., and 5-7 p.m.
A classic car show will take place along Sixth Avenue, as well as a sidewalk chalk contest, bags tournament, a downtown scavenger hunt, specials and sidewalk sales from local retailers, business booths and craft vendors and music and beer sampling.
Music also can be enjoyed at The Old Library.
Masks and social distancing will be strongly encouraged.
Rheingans said some of the traditional Autumn Fest activities will not happen this year, due to concerns about spreading germs.
“We’ve chosen to eliminate some activities that did not allow for easy sanitation,” she explained. “Examples would be face painting, bounce houses and the “Touch a Truck” display. While these were popular activities for the children, we recognized that we need to host this outdoor event as safely as possible.”
While activities will be less hands-on, there still will be plenty for kids and their families to do, Rheingans said.
“It’s just going to look different than in years past,” she related.
As far as attendance is concerned, Rheingans said it’s difficult to know what to expect. On one hand, the threat of COVID could keep visitors away. On the other hand, people may want to get out and enjoy the nice weather while they can.
“Since we don’t know for sure, we’re planning for the same number of people as last year, and taking up more space,” Rheingans said. “Since we’re expanding the event down Sixth Avenue, we’ve encouraged all our retailers to stay open and to welcome attendees into their stores. Many of them will have additional promotions and specials for Autumn Fest.”
In the days leading up the event, Rheingans said the DCDC will be keeping a close eye on COVID numbers. If organizers are advised to cancel the event, such information will be published.
All vendors, food trucks, activities and the car show will be physically spread out to better encourage social distancing, and the event is being promoted locally, as opposed to regionally.
While all are welcome to attend Autumn Fest, Rheingans said she is not actively promoting the event outside of the Central DeWitt Community School District.
Rheingans said it’s difficult to say how much revenue an event like Autumn Fest brings to DeWitt.
But what she does know is having a fun way to draw visitors to the downtown area is never a bad idea.
“Whenever we can bring people to our community, they get chance to experience all that we have to offer, and many of them come back to visit again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.