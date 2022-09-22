CLINTON - The DeWitt Chamber & Development Company and Grow Clinton will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
The event will take place at Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
Candidates will share an opening statement and answer questions pertaining to issues in Clinton County. The forum will be moderated and timed. Candidates running unopposed will have an opportunity to give a brief overview of their candidacy.
The forum will be streamed live via the City of Clinton YouTube page. Those interested in viewing the event virtually can search City of Clinton, Iowa, on YouTube at the time of the event.
Questions will focus on available labor, current social issues, economic development, and education.
“It’s important that there are opportunities for Clinton County residents to meet and hear from all candidates running for county and state offices. Understanding the candidate’s positions on key issues impacting our county allows voters to become better informed," said Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company.
Those physically in attendance at the forum will have the ability to submit questions for the candidates.
Questions will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This forum is a perfect opportunity for residents within the county and legislative districts to develop a more robust understanding of each candidate’s experience, education, and views on topics that impact their daily lives, “said Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton.
In partnership with Grow Clinton, the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company creates these opportunities to ensure that residents, businesses, and all interested in local politics remain informed and up to date.
A Facebook event page is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/597032545290009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.