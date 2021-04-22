DEWITT — The 2021 rendition of the DeWitt Wine Walk will take place June 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.
The Wine Walk encourages patrons to visit downtown businesses while enjoying free adult beverages.
Participants must register to take part. Pre-registration can be done at the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. office (1010 Sixth Ave.), Murphy’s Pub, TYCOGA Winery, or at Emma Rae’s.
Pre-registration is $10 per person or $15 when registering the day of the event.
Individuals must register in order to obtain an event “Passport” and a souvenir wine glass, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The items will be passed out at check-in the day of the event.
To take part in the event, participants must:
• Be 21 years of age or older and show identification when checking into the event.
• Finish or discard wine or beverage sample before leaving a specific business and moving onto the next one.
Event sponsorship opportunities are also available – interested parties can contact the DCDC for more info. Deadline to sign up as a sponsor is April 30.
