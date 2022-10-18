DEWITT — For anyone worried that the retirement of Jerry Jackson would silence Tunes in Town in DeWitt, don’t put away those dancing shoes.
In summer 2023, Tunes in Town will return under new leadership.
DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake said after wondering who, if anyone, would step in to replace Jackson as the event’s organizer, the DeWitt Chamber and Development Company has agreed to take the lead on Tunes in Town.
Lake said the parks and recreation department will assist the DCDC with ensuring there will be good music, good food and car shows on Tuesday nights in the summer.
In fact, DCDC Director Angela Rheingans said they don’t intend to make many, if any, changes to the event.
“There still will be food, there still will be a band, car shows and sponsorship opportunities,” Rheingans related. “We will be bringing back asking for free-will donations. We hope any minor adjustments we might make along the way will only make the event better.”
Rheingans explained when it came down it, DCDC board members quite simply did not want to see the event that Jackson built and organized for 10 years go away.
“It came down to our board recognizing the huge amenity Tunes in Town is for our community,” she noted. “It’s harder and harder to get volunteers to make significant leadership commitments.
“DeWitt people step up all the time to help, but we felt for an event of this size, it would be better for an organization to step up to take over the logistics. It would be too much to ask of one person. We commend Jerry for being able to do that.”
Knowing what a treasured tradition Tunes in Town has become over the past decade, the DCDC decided to devote staff time to handling the event. However, there still is a need for a committee of volunteers to help with duties including marketing, distributing flyers, finding bands to perform and to staff the actual Tunes in Town events each week.
“(The DCDC) has the expertise, technology and community connections to book bands and sponsorships,” Rheingans said. “We can do that. But we need volunteers to help us out with other aspects.”
Anyone who would be interested in serving on the volunteer committee can contact Rheingans at arheingans@dewittiowa.org.
