MAQUOKETA — Three people were found dead today at a Maquoketa Caves State Park campsite, with a shooter later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the west side of the park.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations were notified shortly before 6:30 a.m. today of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. Officers located the three deceased bodies, according to a DCI press release, and later found that a another camper was unaccounted for.
Following a search of the area, officers found the deceased body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park. Sherwin, who authorities said is from Nebraska, appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no danger to the public, authorities said today.
Officials have not released the names of the three people found dead. They also are working to find out the relationship between Sherwin and the three people killed, DCI Special Agent Mike Krapfl said during a press conference this morning. Authorities believe Sherwin was staying at a different campsite in the park.
Krapfl did not confirm the victims' manner of death.
At this time, the Maquoketa Caves State Park is an active crime scene and is closed until further notice, Krapfl said.
