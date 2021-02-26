CLINTON - State and local authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate what they describe as a violent crime scene discovered Wednesday at a Clinton apartment complex.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clinton Police Department announced Friday afternoon they are investigating what they believe is a crime scene at the Gateway Apartments in the 800 block of Gateway Avenue.
Authorities did not detail the nature of the crime, but said they are looking for two people identified as persons of interest - Ja’Kwane O’Brian Polidore and Khalil S. Pugh.
According to the DCI's press release, Clinton police were called at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Gateway Apartments in regard to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, they discovered evidence leading them to believe a violent crime had occurred in Building 847, apartment No. 12.
The DCI was called to assist with the investigation. Additionally, a DCI Crime Scene Team from the Iowa Criminalistics Laboratory was called to process the scene.
From the onset of the investigation, law enforcement officers have conducted several interviews and collected numerous items believed to be of evidentiary value, the press release stated.
Law enforcement officials continue to maintain the scene and interviews are ongoing.
Anyone with information as to the location of Polidore or Pugh are urged to call Capt. Davis at the Clinton Police Department at 243-1457 or Clinton County CrimeStoppers at 1-888-883-8015.
