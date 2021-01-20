CLINTON — Anyone wishing to apply for the 2nd Ward Clinton City Council seat has until 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 to submit an application.
Following the resignation of Councilwoman Cyara Peterson, effective Jan. 1, the City Council began taking applications for the open seat. City Clerk Lisa Frederick said that as of Wednesday morning, the City had received applications from four 2nd Ward residents: Cody Seeley, Richard Sisneros, Hope Luce and Rick Petersen.
The City Council will review applications and appoint someone to serve until the next city special election or until the next regularly scheduled city election Nov. 2, 2021, whichever comes first.
An applicant must be 18 years of age or older, be an eligible elector, and must be a resident of the 2nd Ward in the city of Clinton.
The City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Committee of the Whole meetings immediately follow regular Council meetings. The Council occasionally meets in special session for budget issues and issues that may need extraordinary attention.
Applications are online at the city’s website, cityofclinton.us, under City Departments and Document Center.
