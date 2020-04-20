CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with one count of felony sexual abuse stemming from an incident alleged to have occurred in January.
Matthew L. Dean, 31, 721 S. Sixth St., is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only, until initial appearance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 24. The Public Defender’s Office is appointed to represent Dean.
A court affidavit alleges that around Jan. 2, Dean sexually assaulted the victim at a residence in Goose Lake. Dean and the victim had consensual sex, and Dean became upset with the victim because the victim did not want to consent to a sex act, the affidavit says.
Later, Dean took a knife, cut off the victim’s clothes and had sex with the victim against her will, the affidavit says. The victim said Dean wanted to commit the sex act with her, and she did not want to.
When the victim moved, Dean threatened to punch her in the head, according to court documents. The victim said Dean hit her on the side of the head with his fist. The victim used her hands to cover her head.
Dean later held a baseball bat over the victim and swung the bat near the victim, the affidavit says.
Dean was interviewed at the Clinton County Law Center and said he had consensual sex with the victim. Dean said the victim made a sexual assault report against him so she could get off on other charges filed against Dean and the victim.
Dean denied any violence occurred inside the apartment during the alleged incident, according to the affidavit.
