CLINTON — A Clinton man originally charged with felony sexual abuse was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to a lesser included misdemeanor assault charge.
Matthew L. Dean, 32, 721 S. Sixth St., was sentenced Monday on one count of assault while using or displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Dean pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge Monday. Dean was originally charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
District Associate Judge Phillip Tabor on Monday ordered Dean to serve 360 days in the Clinton County Jail with 69 days suspended and credit for 291 days served. An $855 fine was suspended. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation within 30 days and follow recommended treatment. He is to provide the court proof of completion.
