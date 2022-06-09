CLINTON — Grow Clinton Ambassadors conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon with Deanna’s Java Station owner Deanna Posey at the coffee shop’s 1015 13th Ave. North location.
The event was a celebration of Posey’s success in moving the coffee shop’s location at this address a couple months ago from the unit next to Slop’s Food & Spirits to the opposite side of the building with a drive-through window, doubling the amount of business. There, Ambassador Sue Watkins presented Posey with a Grow Clinton Progress Award and thanked her for investing in the Clinton area, adding that Posey has become a huge part of the community.
“I’ve been doing this for 18 years, and just love this community and love the people here,” Posey said prior to the ribboncutting,
Deanna’s Java Station also has a location in the former Paul’s Discount parking lot on Lincoln Way. She opened the location next to Slop’s Food & Spirits in 2015, then a third location on the north end of Clinton just three years ago. Posey also has a coffee trailer as well.
When asked if Posey is possibly planning on opening yet another location in the future, she says, “Probably not,” and laughs. If she were to ever change her mind though, she says, “LeClaire would be my ideal place.”
