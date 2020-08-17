CLINTON — Clinton Public Works would like thank residents for continuing to place tree debris near the curb for pickup. When possible, Public Works would request that residents cut debris into 4- to 8-foot sections to allow for the end loaders to easily grab and load the debris.
Public Works debris removal crews will be working in the neighborhoods of the solid waste routes scheduled each day.
For example, if your garbage is picked up on a Tuesday, the debris removal crew will be in your neighborhood on Tuesday. Residents are asked to follow calendar parking (this week is parking on the odd side of the street) to ensure crews can access debris.
