CLINTON — Declining enrollment in the Clinton School District means the District needs more state money than it received last year.
School districts receive about $7,200 per student from the state, District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Monday. Fewer students bring in less money, he said.
The number of children who live in Clinton School District decreased by 58.30 from last year, DeLacy said, mirroring a decline in the city's population.
Clinton's enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year fell by 40.30 students from 3,652.7 to 3612.4. The number is not a count of actual students, but students plus or minus weighting to account for each student's needs.
General education students count as one student, said DeLacy, but pre-school students are only 1/2 student because they attend half days. Special education students may be weighted from 1 to higher than 3 based on their special needs, he said.
The school spends more money on those students to meet their special needs, said DeLacy.
To meet a 1% budget guarantee, Clinton needs an increase of 2.15% in Supplemental State Aid, said DeLacy. Last year the state increased SSA by 2.4%, a $169 increase per student to $7,243.
The 3,612 students in Clinton's count includes a record 403 students who open enrolled out to other Districts. Clinton's school district will pay the state aid it receives for those students to the districts they attend.
Open enrollment out of the Clinton School District had decreased slightly since 2019, from 380 to 376 to 372 before rising by 18 this year.
But, DeLacy pointed out, open enrollment into the district increased by nearly 15.8, so the net loss of students from last year is less than three. Eighty students from outside the Clinton School District enrolled in Clinton this fall, DeLacy said.
The State of Iowa has a surplus of $1.2 billion, said DeLacy, so it can't use the excuse that it doesn't have money to spend on schools. DeLacy would like to see a 3.75% increase in SSA, he said.
"That would be huge for us," said DeLacy, but the average over the last 12 years has been 1.9%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.