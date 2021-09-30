CLINTON — Following complaints from residents, the City of Clinton plans to make changes to the deer management program it has offered for 15 years.
In 2006, in response to citizen complains, the City of Clinton formed a Deer Management Committee to create a plan for controlling the deer population in the city limits, according to a City report.
The committee reviewed deer population, deer-vehicle accidents, deer management plans from other communities, comments from residents and advice from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and decided that the population shouldn't exceed 35 deer per square mile. At this level, deer pose a threat to the ecosystem.
The DNR said in 2006 that the deer population in the City of Clinton exceeded that number and could be as high as 50 deer per square mile, the report says.
The Clinton City Council decided to limit deer population inside the city limits to 20 deer per square mile, to provide education regarding deer and their habitats and impact on natural habitats and the health risks resulting from large deer population.
The City encouraged eligible property owners to allow qualified deer hunters on their properties and discouraged residents from feeding deer.
The main goal of the management program was to ensure a healthy herd by reducing its size by harvesting does, the City said.
The City Council decided in 2006 that bow hunting would be the least invasive method and proposed that the deer hunt coincide with the Iowa hunting seasons that are set by the DNR.
The DNR grants a certain amount of special deer permits to the City of Clinton for hunting in the deer management zone, the City report said. The zone includes four city-owned detention basins: the May ponding area located near Springdale Cemetery, the Congregational rear ponding and west ponding areas and the Spring Valley ponding area behind MercyOne hospital.
Hunting at Eagle Point Park equestrian center and Emma Young Park south of the jogging trail and north of Fourth Avenue North were allowed only at scheduled times. Hunting on Second Avenue ponding area next to Whittier Elementary School and the Congregational front ponding area were not included in the deer management zone.
Hunters must pass shooting proficiency tests every year, are required to be 150 feet from any property line or occupied building and 75 feet from any occupied building, street or trail and 600 feet from school building, the City report says.
Hunters are encouraged to take shots of 75 feet or less to maximize safety. Entrails must be removed with the deer and properly disposed.
Hunters must report the deer they harvest to Central Fire Station within 24 hours of taking the deer, providing the date, time and place the deer was harvested, the number of arrows shot and any complaints from residents.
Hunters must also report their harvest to the DNR.
