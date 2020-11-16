SAVANNA, Ill. — The deer rut welcomed hunters with disabilities to the Lost Mound Unit of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna over the weekend.
Mother Nature reminded the hunters that it is November in the Midwest and provided sporadic downpours, hail and 60 mile per hour winds that ripped hunting tents from their ground staking.
Paraplegics, amputees and other physically challenged hunters participated in this special deer hunt. Thirty-three hunters and their attendants harvested 16 deer that included nine bucks and seven does.
Ninety-four-year-old William Brown celebrated his 74th year of deer hunting. He has hunted deer every year since 1957, when Illinois began deer hunting. Double-leg amputees Cam Tribolet and Scott Hansen harvested 12-point and 9-point bucks, respectively.
Each year, the Refuge partners with outdoors and sporting organizations to make the hunt a success. The non-profit organization Ultimate Experience Outdoors, Inc. sponsored Brien Canty from Cross Roads, Alabama. It is the fourth year this organization has sponsored a disabled veteran, who often are new to deer hunting or are being reactivated to hunting.
This special hunt has gained national attention, with hunters representing nine states. It provides a boost to the local economy as most hunters are non-residents or visitors who traveled from central and southern Illinois. Other states represented were Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Down Deer Recovery, a certified United Blood Trackers provider, assisted hunters in recovering wounded deer. Owner and handler Seth Nelson, with his bloodhound Kimber and German shepherd Maverick, successfully tracked several wounded deer. The dogs track the scent of a stress pheromone that is released from the deer’s hooves and is present along the escape path of the injured deer.
This special hunt is conducted in areas that are closed to public access due to ongoing environmental cleanup at this former military installation, the Savanna Army Depot. Over 1,000 youths and adult hunters have participated in this hunt since its beginning 15 years ago.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the principal federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge was established in 1924 and contains 240,000 acres that extend along 261 miles of the Upper Mississippi River.
