DES MOINES — A Delmar man was recently charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau.
Luke Mathew McDermott, age 38, of Delmar, was charged with one count of presenting false information, a Class D felony, after an investigation that began in February of 2020 determined that McDermott had made false statements and submitted fraudulent documents to support a fire claim, Iowa Insurance Division said Monday.
On December 20, McDermott was arrested by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office on a warrant from Clinton County District Court. McDermott was cited and released with a promise to appear in court on a later date, according to Iowa Insurance Division.
No additional information will be provided at this time, the Iowa Insurance Division said.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.
