CLINTON - A citation has been issued in connection with a multi-vehicle crash in fog near Welton on Dec. 7.
Eugene R. Lary, 77, of Delmar, was cited for stopping on a paved part of the roadway, according to a Clinton County Sheriff's Office accident report.
According to the report, it was around 8:30 a.m. that day when Clinton County deputies responded to 250th Avenue and U.S. 61 for a multi-vehicle accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies discovered six vehicles were involved.
The report states that one of the drivers, Lauren N. Berrier, 19, of East Moline, Illinois, was found trapped in her car and was extricated via non mechanical means. She was transported to Genesis East for further medical treatment.
The sheriff's office reports states that based on eyewitnesses and those involved, the accident occurred when Lary, driving a semi tractor-trailer, was attempting to cross U.S. 61 from 250th Avenue and was attempting to turn south onto U.S. 61. The report states Lary's trailer did not clear northbound traffic.
Another semi tractor-trailer, driven by Brad W. Loes, 57, of Cascade, was traveling north in the right lane and hit Lary's trailer.
Berrier was traveling in the left lane alongside Loes' semi. Berrier then struck Lary's trailer. At this point, the two semis and Berrier's car were stopped in the road blocking all northbound traffic on U.S. 61.
A semi tractor-trailer driven by Dennis R. Tidwell, 67, of Peoria, Illinois, then attempted to avoid hitting the rear end of Loes' semi tractor-trailer, struck Lary's trailer and sideswiped Berrier's car.
Tidwell's semi continued to travel through the accident scene and crossed the median and both southbound lanes of U.S. 61. The semi tractor-trailer came to rest in the west ditch of U.S. 61.
A straight-box semi, driven by Austin N. Carlili, 24, of Orion, Illinois, then entered the accident scene. Carlili braked to avoid going through the accident scene but was unable to stop in time and continued through the scene. He was rear ended by a Ford F-150 truck driven by Jason D. Harper, 47, of Bettendorf, who was following Carlili's truck.
U.S. 61 was shut down for nearly 3 hours for removal of vehicles and debris.
