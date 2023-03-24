CLINTON — A Delmar man has been sentenced to prison on a domestic assault charge.
Jacob E. Justus, 30, was sentenced to up to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of domestic abuse-assault, third or subsequent offense, according to court records.
He must serve a minimum of one year in prison before he is eligible for parole, and was fined $1,025.
He was arrested by Clinton County sheriff’s deputies after a Dec. 10, 2021 disturbance in Delmar.
Court records indicate Justus has two prior domestic abuse convictions, one on Dec. 19, 2019 in Muscatine and another on March 8, 2021 in Scott County.
