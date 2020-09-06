CLINTON — Democratic candidates visited with residents, handed out signs and literature and helped people register to vote during an ice cream social at Clinton Park Sunday.
Bill Bicksler took signs from candidates to display in his yard, but he made his own sign for Sunday's event. "We are so gonna vote!" the sign said.
"We're on the edge of dictatorship right now, and that's not an exaggeration," Bicksler said. He's particularly upset by the decisions the Trump administration has made regarding the post office, and he called Attorney General Bill Barr an atrocity.
Bicksler said he's not the most politically active person in his family. His wife, Lindra Bicksler, was a delegate for Barack Obama.
Among political candidates at Sunday's event were Congresswoman Mary Wolfe, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Sheriff candidate Steve Diesch and Clinton County Supervisor candidate Mike Brown.
The recently retired Clinton Fire Chief, Brown said Sunday that the skills he learned as fire chief will help him govern Clinton County. Budgeting and conflict resolution were part of the job, Brown said. He learned to bring diverse people together "to come to a solution at the end that you can all agree with."
"I'm a pretty open book. I like to talk to people, to hear their side," Brown said.
Brown said he had always "kind of" thought about going into politics, and he was encouraged by others. People asked if he would be interested in running for supervisor, and he decided he would. "It's a good way to stay involved," he said.
A new set of eyes helps any organization, said Brown. He's sure the new fire chief sees things at Clinton Fire Department in a way that Brown didn't. Having a county supervisor without political experience will bring a new perspective to the county board, said Brown.
Brown faces incumbent Tom Determann in the Nov. 3 General Election.
