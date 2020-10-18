CLINTON — Current Chairman of the Clinton County Democratic Party is running for county treasurer to complete the remaining two years of former Treasurer Rhonda McIntyre’s term.
Democrat Bill Jacobs is running for county treasurer against Republican Dustin Johnson. Johnson was appointed in April to fill the vacancy left by McIntyre’s retirement. The winner of the November general election will serve as the county treasurer through 2022.
Jacobs has lived in Clinton full time for over 20 years, with other stints as a Clinton resident during breaks from teaching and school. He has served as County Central Committee Chair of the Democratic Party. He was also recently elected as a second vice chair of the District Central Committee and chair of the finance committee.
“I decided to run because I want to serve not just my political party but all of the people of Clinton County,” Jacobs said. “Throughout my life, I was taught to believe that anyone who wants to lead has to serve the people they are leading. I see the treasurer’s office as the perfect place for me to use my management and people skills to improve the lives of the residents of our county. I want to make every place that I have been better after I have been there. I want to make Clinton County the best place to live.”
Jacobs said if elected, he wants to ensure county residents have faith in county government. He wants to ensure the residents of the county know their taxes and fees are being used for their economic and social benefit. He wants to build a team with staff that is responsive to the needs to fate taxpayers. He also wants to seek out and implement solutions for the ongoing climate catastrophe, he said.
Jacobs sees the COVID-19 pandemic as the most immediate issue for the county. He would encourage payments by mail or online until the county can reconfigure the entrance and exit to the office. If residents need to come into the office, Jacobs would require face coverings and social distancing while following CDC guidelines.
Jacobs also wants to address climate changes and the harmful effects is is having on the county.
“The derecho destroyed crops, buildings and trees all across our county,” Jacobs said. “We need to find solutions to the precipitous increase of ancient CO2 in the atmosphere. Carbon sequestration is going to become the buzzword for the next decade. I want to see the treasurer's office become carbon neutral as soon as possible and set an example for all to follow.“
Jacobs also sees the county economic climate as an issue that needs to be addressed. He noted the county has a shrinking tax base because because of the shrinking population and th economic pressure because of the pandemic.
“I think letting people know that they have a treasurer’s office who will listen to their needs is vital,” Jacobs said. “I would have the satellite office in DeWitt open five days a week and would look for ways that we could bring the services of the county administration closer to the people throughout the county.”
Jacobs believes it is time for a fresh perspective in the treasurer’s office. He stressed the COVID-19 pandemic and climate catastrophe are real and present dangers that must be addressed now. He supports rules for face coverings at in door public events.
”We should protect had help all of the people,” Jacobs said. “I think the quality of the interaction between the county government and the people is more important than it simply being timely and efficient. I would humbly ask the voters of Clinton County to elect me to serve them as their county treasurer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.