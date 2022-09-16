DEWITT - The Clinton County Democrats will host 12 candidates at its Sept. 25 Soapbox Social.
Hear all eight statewide and four local Democratic candidates make their case to Eastern Iowa voters. Candidates attending include Christina Bohannan, Deidre DeJear, Michael Fitzgerald, Michael Franken, Joel Miller, Tom Miller, John Norwood, Rob Sand, Eric Van Lancker, Jed Ganzer, Jenny Hansen and Kay Pence.
The event is free of charge, and attendees can enjoy a free slice of homemade pie and ice cream while quantities last.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Clinton County Fairgrounds Beer Barn, 328 E. Eighth St., DeWitt
