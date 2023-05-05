CLINTON — As the demolition of the building that formerly housed the Strand Theater continues, initial plans for its future development have evolved.
“The focus has changed, as have the developers,” Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke told the Clinton Herald about the building at 325 S. Second St. “The first developer’s vision was focused on retail where now, with a different developer, we are looking at housing.”
The developer will next provide the city with interior and exterior designs of a building containing multiple levels of living units, rather than those of a single-level commercial building.
The demolition that began April 27 is to be finished by June 1.
The cherry-red exterior made of St. Louis hydraulic-pressed brick in patterns, in which some were recessed and others projected, was once a point of architectural pride.
On Sept. 30, 1911, the Clinton Herald reported that construction of the building was to begin within the next few days, and on Sept. 12, 1912 reported it was practically finished.
The theater scheduled to open two days later was originally called the Royal. By 1916, it had become the Strand and featured movies, vaudeville, and other events, including the 1928 “Miss Clinton” pageant.
In more recent years, the building housed businesses that included England Music Center and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program.
The Clinton City Council met in 2019 to decide whether to invest in rehabilitating the building or to demolish it. At that meeting, IMEG Structural Engineer Ali Gharamti told council members the building was not up to code. The lack of ventilation, electricity, general maintenance, and insufficient roofing that’d been damaged by harsh weather had allowed moisture to severely compromise structural integrity, “causing mold and mildew, and other issues.”
At that same meeting, Clinton Building and Neighborhood Services Building Official Paul Dotterweich said the work needed for the structure to be safe again, aside from being functional, would be extensive and that alone could cost the city as much as $340,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.