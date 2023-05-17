CLINTON — Demolition of Clinton High School’s 1919 academic building began early this month, and Superintendent Gary DeLacy says it’s expected to be completed by the end of June.
A March sale of the school’s contents that was open to the public preceded final asbestos removal and the demolition. The event brought in over $4,000 while also bringing back a lot of memories as DeLacy says “many people came to reminisce as they walked through the building.”
“I spent 16 years in Room 219,” he recalls, “so a significant part of my educational career here at CHS. But it’s time for an exciting future.”
The demolition begins the second of a multi-phase and more than $60 million project with Tricon Construction to build a new high school.
With funding from a bond referendum approved by voters in March 2020, ground was first broken for the new academic building in June 2021. Students moved into the new facility in late February, marking the completion of Phase One, where they continue to attend classes as the demolition of Phase Two takes place.
This new phase will also include the addition of a music wing, career and technical education wing for automotive, welding, and construction education, plus a new Performing Arts Center that will take the place of the 1919 structure.
Phase Three will involve the demolition of the majority of the 1969 building, the addition of Commons, Art, and Administration areas, a new main entrance drive, and parking off Eighth Street.
The entire project is expected to be completed in 2025.
Records from the Clinton Herald show that the public passed a bond referendum in November 1919 that authorized the 1920 construction of the original high school. It was built on land donated by the family of William Folwell Coan Sr. and first became occupied in September 1921.
