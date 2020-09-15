CLINTON — A Low Moor man is facing three felony charges, including a Class B felony drug charge.
David J. DeMoss, 39, of Low Moor, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of forgery, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
According to the affidavit, at 10:16 a.m. Sept. 14, a deputy was assigned a call for service to contact a woman. The woman requested DeMoss leave and be given a no trespass order. DeMoss was wanted on a warrant out of Clinton.
The deputy, while heading to the residence, saw DeMoss walking north in the 400 block of Third Street. The deputy stopped DeMoss on the sidewalk and notified him of the warrant. DeMoss complied and was taken in custody. While the deputy checked DeMoss for weapons, DeMoss said he had drugs in his left pants pocket and said it was methamphetamine, according to court records.
The deputy reached into DeMoss’s left pants pocket and found a plastic bag that contained a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine. DeMoss admitted he knew he had methamphetamine in his pocket, adding he was holding it for the the woman who called the deputy. The methamphetamine weighed 7.6 grams. A tax stamp was not affixed to the packaging.
According to a separate affidavit, on Feb. 18, a First Central State Bank representative reported DeMoss attempted to cash a check from the account of P.C. Packaging at the bank branch at 2600 Lincoln Way. The check was for $4,750. Bank surveillance video showed DeMoss arriving at the bank at 2:41 p.m. Feb. 18, entering the bank, retrieving a check from his wallet and endorsing the back of the check.
DeMoss presented his identification and the check for payment. The bank representative noticed a businessman’s name was spelled incorrectly on the signature line. The representative contacted that businessman, who told her the check was stolen, along with numerous other items in a recent burglary, the affidavit says.
The bank representative made a copy of DeMoss’s Iowa ID and returned it to DeMoss. The representative kept the check and told DeMoss they had to contact the businessman before they could cash the check. DeMoss left the bank after the bank representative obtained a phone number to contact DeMoss.
A detective showed the businessman a copy of the check that was made to pay to the order of DeMoss. The man confirmed the check was stolen during a burglary to his Camanche residence earlier in February and said he did not author the check and did not authorize anyone to write the check, the affidavit states.
