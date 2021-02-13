CLINTON — District Court Judge Joel Barrows has granted a Low Moor man’s request to withdraw his guilty plea.
Barrows on Feb. 11 granted the request of David J. DeMoss, 39, to withdraw his guilty plea filed in multiple felony cases. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 18.
DeMoss is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, which is a Class B felony, and one count of failure to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. He is charged in a separate case with one count of forgery, a Class D felony. Probation revocation was filed in two separate cases.
Attorney Scott Nelson filed an application to withdraw plea and stipulation Dec. 28. The motion says since entry of the plea and stipulation, DeMoss changed his mind and determined he no longer wants to proceed with the plea.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh filed a resistance to the motion to withdraw pleas Jan. 12. DeMoss knowingly and voluntarily entered his guilty pleas and failed to provide any basis for allowing the withdrawal of the guilty pleas, McHugh stated in the motion.
DeMoss pleaded guilty Dec. 18 to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony. DeMoss also pleaded guilty to one count of forgery, a Class D felony. He agreed to stipulate to probation revocation in two cases, according to the plea agreement previously reached between the parties. The plea agreement said the State would recommend incarceration with the Department of Corrections for up to 10 years. The State would recommend the sentences be served concurrently, the plea agreement stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.