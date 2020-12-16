CLINTON — A Clinton woman is charged with one count of felony burglary.
Ashley S. Dennis, 29, 268 19th Ave. North, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 22.
According to the affidavit, at 1:22 p.m. Nov. 21, an officer was dispatched in reference to an assault. A man said his girlfriend was assaulted by Dennis. He said he witnessed the assault and was able to stop Dennis from assaulting the woman.
The woman said Dennis came to her residence. The woman answered the door to the residence and saw Dennis. She then attempted to close the door. Dennis pushed the door open, causing the woman to fall and hit the stairs, the affidavit says. The woman said Dennis jumped on top of her and started hitting her with an open hand. The woman also said Dennis slammed her head into the steps.
The affidavit continues that the woman was transported by ambulance to MercyOne for treatment of her injuries.
The affidavit states Dennis admitted she went to the residence, forced the door open and that the woman fell on the step. Dennis said she then entered the vestibule of the apartment. She held the woman down by her shoulders, Dennis said. Dennis added she left after the man pulled her off the woman.
