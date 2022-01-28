CLINTON — A Clinton County sheriff’s deputy and a Clinton firefighter have been honored by the American Legion of Iowa.
The state organization has named Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Reyhons as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, while Clinton Fire Lt. Ryan Winkler has been selected Firefighter of the Year.
On Nov. 15, the Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 announced Winkler had been chosen Firefighter of the Year for the City of Clinton. Winkler was recognized for two of his lifesaving efforts – one in 2018 for a male who had attempted suicide and one in 2019 for an unresponsive resident of a house fire.
The Clinton Fire Department was notified last week that Winkler had been selected by the American Legion of Iowa as the state award recipient. Winkler will be recognized at the Annual Department Convention in July 2022 in Des Moines. Winkler’s nomination also now moves forward to the National Affairs Committee for consideration for the National Firefighter of the Year Award.
Clinton American Legion Post 190 in early October announced that Reyhons was chosen the local Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Reyhons was recognized for his courageous actions and direct impact in preserving the life of another individual, while placing himself in harm’s way, during a domestic violence investigation in which Reyhons was shot.
Reyhons began working with Clinton County in 1993 as a communications operator. Reyhons began his law enforcement career in 1994 as a reserve deputy with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. ln 1995, Reyhons was hired as a full-time deputy sheriff by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Reyhons continues to serve the sheriff’s office as a patrol supervisor.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was notified this week that Reyhons was selected by the American Legion of lowa as the recipient of lowa’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Reyhons also will be recognized at the Annual Department Convention in July in Des Moines. Reyhon’s nomination has moved forward to the National Affairs Committee for consideration for the National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.