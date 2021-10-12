CLINTON — Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Reyhons has been selected American Legion, Department of lowa, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2021.
An award ceremony was held with the Clinton American Legion Post 190, which presented Reyhons with a plaque. The award honors a well-rounded law enforcement officer who has exceeded, above and beyond, the duty requirements expected of his/her position and has demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement in addition to occurrences of heroism.
Reyhons was nominated for this award based on his courageous actions and direct impact in preserving the life of another individual, while placing himself in harm’s way, during a domestic violence investigation during which Reyhons was shot.
Reyhons began working with Clinton County in 1993 as a communications operator. He then began his law enforcement career in 1994 as a reserve deputy with the Clinton County Sheriffs Office. Shortly after becoming a reserve deputy, he was hired on in 1995 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains employed today. Reyhons’ first duties at the sheriff’s office were working in the jail. In 2001, Reyhons transferred to the Patrol Division. ln 2003, he was promoted to road patrol sergeant after undergoing the required testing and interviewing process.
In his off-duty time, Reyhons enjoys spending time with his family, frlends and two dogs. He also enjoys playing golf, deer hunting and watching his favorite teams, the Chicago Cubs and lowa Hawkeyes. ln hls free time, Reyhons volunteers with the Andover Volunteer Fire Department and is a member of the Camanche Masonic Lodge and Clinton Moose Family Center. He also volunteers maintaining the grounds at Clinton’s River Church.
Reyhons is a 1995 graduate of the lowa Law Enforcement Academy’s 146nd Basic Training Class. Prior to attending the academy, Reyhons’ education included majoring in business at Loras College in Dubuque, and USAF Firefighter School and ASAF Fire Rescue School at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, lllinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.