CLINTON — Clinton Police Department Deputy Chief Bill Greenwalt is running against Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy to succeed Clinton Sheriff Rick Lincoln, who is retiring when his term expires at the end of the year.
Greenwalt is running for sheriff as a Republican. He was hired as a City of Clinton police officer in 1991 when he was 19 years old. Greenwalt said he has served the law enforcement community for over 30 days and has worked his way through the ranks from patrol officer to his current position.
Greenwalt he has considered running for county sheriff for the past 15 to 20 years.
“My father introduced me to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office when I was five years old,” Greenwalt said. “My lifelong interactions with the deputies, communications operators, civil defense director and many other public safety officials, at such a young age, had a significant impact on my desire to someday for Clinton County Sheriff.“
Greenwalt believes his experience, leadership, personality, work ethic and communications skills separate him from Diesch.
”I have over 30 years of law enforcement experience, as compared to my opponent’s 23 years,” Greenwalt said. “I have over 10 years of experience as a law enforcement manager, as compared to my opponent’s three years of management experience. I have 10 years of experience in budgeting, scheduling and working elected officials, as opposed to my opponent’s three years of experience. I have managed an annual budget of nearly $6 million for the last 10 years and have never overspent the budget once.”
Greenwalt said, if elected, he will work to minimize addition expense associated with the Clinton County Jail. He believes Clinton County needed a new jail facility but believes the jail should have been constructed within the financial limitations approved by voters in 2016 of $22 million.
“To date, the new jail costs have exceeded what the voters approved by over $3 million. Something I would not be touting as a success,” Greenwalt said. “I believe the taxpayers of this county deserve a sheriff who will adhere to their wishes and operate within the financial limitations afforded to the agency.“
Greenwalt believes one of the main issues facing law enforcement in the county is the “ongoing war on drugs.” Drugs have a direct correlation on most criminal activity that takes place in Clinton County, Greenwalt notes. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has not had anyone dedicated to combating the drug problem in Clinton County for 15 years, Greenwalt said.
“The sale of illegal burdens our community, cost the taxpayers outrageous amounts of money. Not to mention the negative impact drug usage has had on so many families throughout Clinton County,“ Greenwalt said. “The federal government has dedicated abundant resources to address the nationwide problem. Yet there has little or no efforts made to address the issue within Clinton County.“
Greenwalt added another major issue facing the county is the mental health crisis. He notes law enforcement is dealing with mental health issues on a daily basis. Due to limited resources, mental health issues are often criminalized, Greenwalt said. He intends to adopt the “One Mind Campaign” to ensure successful interactions between law enforcement and persons affected by mental illness. Greenwalt intends to continue to work closely with the Seventh Judicial District, who recently implemented a drug and mental health court to provide services to those who struggle with mental health and addiction issues.
“To address the ever changing community needs, I will continue working with the community to identify and implement alternative sanctions, such as the drug and mental health cours, for those willing to make use of the services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.