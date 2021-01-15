CLINTON – A Clinton County sheriff’s deputy sustained nonlife-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday while responding to a disturbance call at a rural Charlotte residence.
Deputies were called shortly before 11 a.m. Friday to 1066 308th Ave., in rural Clinton County. As deputies approached the residence, a deputy, whose name was not released by the sheriff’s office, was struck by gunfire from inside the residence. The injured deputy was transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, the occupant of the residence was transported to MercyOne Medical Center, where she was treated.
According to Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, multiple law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and successfully detained the suspect, Jesse L. Doran, 29, who is charged with violation of a no-contact order in connection with the case. Additional charges are pending, according Greenwalt.
According to Clinton County District Court records, authorities were called to the same residence in July on a report that Doran was attempting to break into the residence and taking items from the property, which is where a family member lives. A criminal complaint was filed in September, accusing him of third-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary, both Class D felonies.
Doran, a veteran, pleaded not guilty to the charges in mid-October and as part of his pre-trial release, was ordered to receive two months of treatment at the VA Black Hills Health Center in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Court records indicate he was released from jail and went to that center, but due to COVID at the center, he was released from the facility. He then was ordered to complete intensive outpatient at the VA in the Quad-Cities, with housing in that area. A pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 4 in connection with that case.
Doran is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a warrant for violation of parole. No bond has been set in the case, jail records state.
Assisting agencies include the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency, the Clinton and DeWitt police departments, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Maquoketa Police Department, the Charlotte, Clinton and Goose Lake fire departments, and Clinton and Preston ambulances.
The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.
