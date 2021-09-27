UNION GROVE, Ill. — A Whiteside County sheriff's deputy was shot Monday following a car chase, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
The deputy underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Dept. said.
At about 8:42 a.m. the deputy attempted to locate two suspects who had fled on foot near Hillside Road and Fulfs Road following a vehicle pursuit earlier Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.
The deputy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The two suspects were taken into custody, and the public is not in danger, the sheriff's office said.
