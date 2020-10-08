CLINTON — Clinton County has been granted FEMA individual assistance after earlier being denied the assistance for damage caused by the Aug. 10 derecho.
Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness on Wednesday encouraged everyone who needs it to call the phone number to apply for assistance. Kness said it is his understanding that if someone indicates in the online form that they have insurance, they automatically receive a rejection letter stating they are not eligible because they have insurance.
“If you go to the phone process, you can get past that step and you get some more action there,” Kness said. “Further on that, if you do have insurance, we still encourage you to apply for assistance because eventually you might find out that your insurance wasn’t covering the full damages, have some shortfall there and at least you’re in the system.”
Kness confirmed the deadline for applying for assistance is Oct. 19. He noted this is a short window because the process has been going on for a while. Clinton County was previously denied assistance prior to being granted assistance. Kness said State Homeland Security Emergency Management applied for an extension but no approval has been granted yet.
“The deadline for those counties that have had it for weeks now is also our deadline currently,” Kness said. “That’s not right and hopefully they will give an appropriate extension soon.”
The Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners and renters with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services. Kness said the assistance is primarily for individuals who were forced to leave their home or had home damage. This includes rental assistance if it was a rented residence or assistance with repairing the home, Kness said.
“Thank you for the update and thank you for continued effort to get that application reassessed and get our residents eligible for that FEMA assistance,” Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp said. “I know it was a lot of additional work but we do appreciate it. I know the residents appreciate it, too. There’s a lot of need out there.”
Kness stressed there was a lot of time and effort put in by the county assessor to make the effort possible as well.
Impacted residents can apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362, 1-800-462-7585 for TTY, or at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. Other counties that were previously approved for Individual Assistance for the August derecho are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.