A catastrophic windstorm, known as a derecho, sadly ended the unique wildlife documentary of our local bald eagle trio on Aug. 10. Tornado force winds ripped down the tree branch in which the massive eagle nest was cradled in.
The good news is that the two young eaglets had fledged, so the only wildlife that was possibly injured were the mice that annoyingly cohabitated in the nest. This exclusive story of a bald eagle trio with two dads had reached international superstar status that was supported by thousands of armchair binge-watching eagle enthusiasts from over 70 countries.
This unique story began in 2004 when a bald eagle pair set up residence near Mississippi River Lock and Dam 13 near Fulton, Illinois. The pair didn’t mind that hundreds of bald eagles congregate nearby to dine on an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet that floats in the dam’s open tailwaters after the river channel freezes in winter.
A historic documentary of tragedy and success revealed the challenges that bald eagles endure. High winds destroyed the nest in 2004 and 2005. Eggs were laid and incubation was underway in 2006 when one mate was electrocuted after flying into a power line. The despondent partner abandoned the nest.
The next four years of nesting unveiled success with a new mate. Two eaglets fledged in 2007 and three fledged in 2008. A single eaglet fledged in 2009 but flew into a power line and was killed. The year 2010 heralded success as three eaglets fledged.
In 2011, a webcam was installed at the nest through a partnership between the Stewards of Upper Mississippi River Refuge, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, and the Army Corps of Engineers. Catastrophic events transformed the lives of this eagle pair. The 7-year-old nest sustained significant wind damage. The pair relocated the nest and laid eggs, but wind toppled the tree.
Tragedy followed the eagle pair in 2012. They returned to a former nest tree and laid two eggs. The male perched near the nest but wouldn’t incubate the eggs nor bring food to the female. The female had to leave the nest to feed, which resulted in the eggs being exposed to freezing temperatures for hours. Surprisingly, both eggs hatched. At 4 days old, both chicks stumbled off the edge of the shallow nest and died.
In 2013, the female ousted the dysfunctional male for a new mate; however, the old mate continued to hang around. The proud new parents fledged two eaglets while the outcast mate jealously perched nearby.
A new nest location was chosen in 2014, out of the webcam’s prying lens. The pair and outcast mate were present during the entire nesting season, indicating nest success. Three eaglets fledged in 2015 and the outcast male continued his presence near the nest.
In 2016, the trio of eagles returned and cooperatively set up housekeeping activities. The outcast mate now helped with nest building activities and both males copulated with the female. Three eaglets hatched but at 2 weeks of age, the webcam was damaged and success of the nest was unknown.
The year 2017 was tragic when a marauding bald eagle pair attacked and killed the female. The two dads valiantly fought off additional random attacks and raised the two chicks to earn the “Best Eagle Dads” award.
In 2018, one eaglet died in the nest but a second eaglet fledged. Three eaglets fledged in 2019 and two eaglets fledged in 2020. This incredible wildlife adventure has sadly come to an end but we are hopeful that the trio will return to a new nest site nearby and we can continue to document the journey of our superstar bald eagle trio.
