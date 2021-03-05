MAQUOKETA — Jackson County Conservation will host a program titled “Replanting After the Derecho with Trees Forever.”
The virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Trees are a permanent feature on the landscape and in local communities. Natural disasters like tornadoes, derechos, floods, and severe storms are also a permanent feature of this area. The winds have passed and the August derecho will go down in history as one of the most destructive events in modern history.
One of the most visible effects of the storm is the destruction of trees. Trees Forever field coordinator Debbie Fluegel will discuss the effects of natural events on trees, hurdles of cleanup and options landowners have in planning for their new landscape.
Trees Forever is a non-profit agency based in Marion that works to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community, and promoting stewardship. To learn more about their work, go to treesforever.org
To see this virtual event, email Jen@JacksonCCB.com at least 24 hours before the event or call (563) 652-3783 to receive a Zoom webinar link to watch the program from home.
