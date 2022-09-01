CLINTON - Despite the rumors of Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor closing here in Clinton, owner Kari White said Wednesday that those rumors are not true.
The rumors came about on social media Monday after the restaurant chain announced the closing of two of their locations, one in Maquoketa and another in Eldridge. This caused concerns among customers online that the Clinton location could be next. White has stated those rumors are far from the truth.
"Happy Joe's is not going anywhere. My family plans to be here for decades to come. We have three sons that plan to grow the company with us," White said.
White also wants it to be apparent that Happy Joe's corporate is not going anywhere either. In fact she believes they will only grow from here.
"As the vice president of the Happy Joe's national franchise board, I can say that the Happy Joe's corporate is not going anywhere but up. We are excited to grow and serve our community," White said.
The restaurant industry has grown to be tough to manage since the emergence of COVID-19 in the last two years but Happy Joe's looks to keep moving forward.
"The last two years have been hard on the restaurant industry," White said. "Our food cost is high and staffing is hard but we've just decided to trudge forward. We have an awesome staff, we do some great specials and we're still a local favorite. We just want to thank the community for their continued support."
